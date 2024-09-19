It also included initiatives designed to enhance Poland’s potential in the EU single market—even if those measures were not directly related to legal harmonization, they were aimed at strengthening the economy.

Each task within the Programme was formulated and implemented using a project-based approach with a designated project manager and team. Every project had a detailed multi-year budget, broken down into budgetary funds, reserve funds for unforeseen expenditures, and "pre-accession" funds allocated by the EU. EU financial instruments constituted the majority of the project budgets, increasing gradually to around 1 billion euros per year in the last few years before accession.

On one hand, there was ongoing debate over whether those working on European integration should be paid more or receive additional bonuses. On the other hand, it remained clear that this was not the proper way to structure the salaries of civil servants, as it would be difficult to draw a clear line between those responsible for European integration and those who were not.

Overall, by my own estimates, there were over 2,000 public servants at various levels within the central government working full-time or part-time—that is, dedicating a significant portion of their work hours exclusively or directly to European integration issues. Nonetheless, the practice was to offer these employees the highest possible salary within their respective pay scale.

We also had a predecessor to UKIE – the Government Secretariat on European Integration. This body was tasked with coordinating the financial needs of all ministries and discussing how to meet various requirements so that the expenditures matched the total funds provided by the European Union.