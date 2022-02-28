There will be an international tribunal: Zelenskyy in response to Russian shelling of Kharkiv

Svitlana Kizilova - Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 00:21

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will stand in trial before an international tribunal for the war crimes it is committing– one example being the massive shelling of Kharkiv residential quarters on February 28.

Source: Presidential address on Monday night

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the brutal shelling of peaceful Kharkiv by missile artillery is clearly a war crime. He added that there were no military facilities in Kharkiv, and dozens of eyewitness accounts proved that the Russian artillery attack was not a single erroneous volley. As the Russians knew what their targets were, this was a deliberate eradication of people.

Ad verbatim: "There definitely will be a tribunal for this crime. International. This is a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people. This is Ukraine. This is Europe. It is the year 2022. Evil, armed with missiles, bombs and artillery, it must be stopped immediately. Destroyed economically. We must show that humanity is able to defend itself. I believe that the complete closure of the sky for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters should be considered.

In five days, 56 missile strikes have already been launched on Ukraine. 113 cruise missiles were fired. This is what "fraternal friendship" looks like."