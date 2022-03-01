Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
There is no desired result yet - Zelenskyy on talks with Russia

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 00:26

In his evening address on February 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed listeners on the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address


Quote: "Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place. These talks took place against the background of the bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. The synchronisation of the shelling with the negotiation process was evident. I believe that Russia is trying to put on pressure in this way, in such a simple way. Don't waste time. We do not accept such tactics. Talks can only be fair when one side does not hit the other with jet artillery at the time of talks. So far we do not have the result we would like to have. Russia has stated its position. We sounded counterpoints - to end the war. We received some signals. When our delegation returns to Kyiv, we will analyse what we have heard and then decide how to proceed in the second round of talks."

