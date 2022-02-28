All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian operators cut off mobile communications to the aggressors

Monday, 28 February 2022, 23:37

Ukrainian mobile operators have cut mobile communications off to the invaders, blocking access to phones with Russian numbers.

Source: State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that from now on the networks of Ukrainian operators are not available for Russian telephone numbers.

Advertisement:

Word to word: "Communication is one of the key elements of effective combat. Having lost the opportunity to call from their numbers, the invading forces are increasingly taking away phones from civilians. We call on Ukrainians whose mobile phones have been confiscated by representatives of the enemy troops to inform the operator as soon as possible and ask them to block the stolen phone. We understand that doing this when your phone is taken away is not an easy task. 

However, this is very important –find neighbours who have a phone, use a landline– the security of our state and the lives of Ukrainians depend on it."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: