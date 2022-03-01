All Sections
“Azot” chemical plant in Severodonetsk stops production and is no longer a threat - Group DF

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 02:11
The Severodonetsk chemical company "Azot" does not pose any danger because this plant has completely stopped production since the start of hostilities.

Source: Group DF statement on Facebook

Ad verbatim:  "Severodonetsk "Azot" does not pose any danger to residents of the city and region as a chemical company .

The company has completely processed (reprocessed) the ammonia and emptied the ammonia storage facility.

Production has completely stopped at the plant with the start of the hostilities: all the key workshops were stopped, and the plant stopped producing fertilisers."

"The security service and technical service of the plant conducted a full extra inspection of all production facilities and warehouses of the company for the presence of hazardous chemicals. These substances were not detected anywhere within the company’s facility."

Details: DF Group reports that the residual end products (fertilisers) and chemicals located within the plant were transported from the company outside the Luhansk region.

