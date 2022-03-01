Million signatures for petition to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 06:50

As of the morning of 1 March 2022, 1,066,895 people have signed a petition demanding Russia to stop its war with Ukraine.

Source: change.org petition

Details: It is reported that the next milestone is 1.5 million signatures.

Previously: This petition was initiated by human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov. It demands an immediate ceasefire by the Russian Armed Forces and their withdrawal from Ukraine. All those who approved the decision to start military action in eastern Ukraine, or who sanctioned the aggressive and war-justifying propaganda in the state-dependent Russian media, are considered war criminals.