Russian army creates checkpoints on entry to Kherson but city still holding

The Russian army has set up checkpoints on the entry to Kherson.

Source: Igor Kolyhayev, Mayor of Kherson, on Facebook

Details: The Mayor noted that it is currently difficult to know how the situation will develop, but he stressed that Kherson is and will remain Ukrainian. He said that the worst that could happen right now is for the city to be destroyed from the inside.

Kolykhayev called on the people of Kherson to stay calm and prudent. He urged them not to go outside during the curfew, not to behave aggressively, and not to provoke the enemy.