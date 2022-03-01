Сalm night in Kyiv. Alcohol sales banned

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:37 AM

Kyiv did not see major battles during the night of Monday 28 February and the early morning of 1 March. Alcohol sales have been banned in the city.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA)

In KCSA’s words: "The night of 28 February/1 March was calm in the capital and its surrounding area. There were several clashes between territorial defence fighters and sabotage units.

City services are currently installing defence structures at the entrance to the capital. City infrastructures are working, there is electricity, heating, and water. Hospitals are working in emergency mode and have everything they need to continue their work."

The night passed without major incidents. Alcohol sales were banned as of 1 March in the capital – it will be removed from all stores.