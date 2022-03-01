Enemy continues to suffer losses: 5,710 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, 198 tanks

Iryna Balachuk – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:51 AM

As of 6am on 1 March, the enemy has lost over 5,700 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, almost 200 tanks, and lots of other equipment; 200 Russian soldiers taken prisoner.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: Approximate total losses of the enemy from 24 February to 1 March (as of 6am on 1 March):

5,710 soldiers dead

200 prisoners

Destroyed or damaged:

29 planes

29 helicopters

198 tanks

846 armoured combat vehicles

77 artillery systems

7 air defence systems

24 multiple launch rocket systems

60 fuel tanks

3 UAVs

2 boats

305 units of vehicular equipment

The Ministry of Defence noted that these numbers are being confirmed; the intensity of combat makes it difficult to know the exact numbers.