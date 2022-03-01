Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Enemy continues to suffer losses: 5,710 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, 198 tanks

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:51

Iryna Balachuk – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:51 AM

As of 6am on 1 March, the enemy has lost over 5,700 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, almost 200 tanks, and lots of other equipment; 200 Russian soldiers taken prisoner.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: Approximate total losses of the enemy from 24 February to 1 March (as of 6am on 1 March):

  • 5,710 soldiers dead
  • 200 prisoners

Destroyed or damaged:

  • 29 planes
  • 29 helicopters
  • 198 tanks
  • 846 armoured combat vehicles
  • 77 artillery systems
  • 7 air defence systems
  • 24 multiple launch rocket systems
  • 60 fuel tanks
  • 3 UAVs
  • 2 boats
  • 305 units of vehicular equipment

The Ministry of Defence noted that these numbers are being confirmed; the intensity of combat makes it difficult to know the exact numbers.

