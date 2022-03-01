Enemy continues to suffer losses: 5,710 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, 198 tanks
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 08:51
Iryna Balachuk – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:51 AM
As of 6am on 1 March, the enemy has lost over 5,700 soldiers, over 800 combat vehicles, almost 200 tanks, and lots of other equipment; 200 Russian soldiers taken prisoner.
Source: Ministry of Defence
Advertisement:
Details: Approximate total losses of the enemy from 24 February to 1 March (as of 6am on 1 March):
- 5,710 soldiers dead
- 200 prisoners
Destroyed or damaged:
- 29 planes
- 29 helicopters
- 198 tanks
- 846 armoured combat vehicles
- 77 artillery systems
- 7 air defence systems
- 24 multiple launch rocket systems
- 60 fuel tanks
- 3 UAVs
- 2 boats
- 305 units of vehicular equipment
The Ministry of Defence noted that these numbers are being confirmed; the intensity of combat makes it difficult to know the exact numbers.