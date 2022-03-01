All Sections
Ukraine launches hotline to support families and social workers: Contact information

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:35

Olena Barsukova – Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child, together with UNICEF Ukraine, is launching a hotline to support children, families, and social workers– report the initiative’s organisers.

"The purpose of the hotline is to provide information and support to families with children, to refer them to those who can really help them with whatever they are going through, and to help them navigate the hardships they face," the organisers said.

The following people can receive help:

  • foster families;
  • patronage families;
  • family-type orphanages;
  • families in difficult circumstances, in particular those raising a child with a disability;
  • any family with children in need.

The following categories of workers can also contact the line:

  • social workers;
  • employees of Children’s Services;
  • employees of other structures that accompany families and take care of children in boarding schools.

The support line will be open daily from 8.00 to 20.00

The following numbers can be used to contact the hotline:

Kyivstar

+ 38067-567-98-45

+ 38096-990-54-50

Lifecell

+ 38063-661-42-52

+ 38063-399-45-92

Vodafone

+ 38095-327-15-21 

