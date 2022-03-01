Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine launches hotline to support families and social workers: Contact information

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:35

Olena Barsukova – Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child, together with UNICEF Ukraine, is launching a hotline to support children, families, and social workers– report the initiative’s organisers.

"The purpose of the hotline is to provide information and support to families with children, to refer them to those who can really help them with whatever they are going through, and to help them navigate the hardships they face," the organisers said.

The following people can receive help:

  • foster families;
  • patronage families;
  • family-type orphanages;
  • families in difficult circumstances, in particular those raising a child with a disability;
  • any family with children in need.

The following categories of workers can also contact the line:

  • social workers;
  • employees of Children’s Services;
  • employees of other structures that accompany families and take care of children in boarding schools.

The support line will be open daily from 8.00 to 20.00

The following numbers can be used to contact the hotline:

Kyivstar

+ 38067-567-98-45

+ 38096-990-54-50

Lifecell

+ 38063-661-42-52

+ 38063-399-45-92

Vodafone

+ 38095-327-15-21 

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News