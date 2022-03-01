All Sections
Lukashenko assures his security council that Belarus will not fight against Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:52
The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has stated that Belarus has no plans to take part in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Lukashenko at a meeting with members of the Security Council and the leadership of the Council of Ministers, stated by BelTA 

Direct speech: "The Belarusian army has not taken and is not taking part in any military operations. We can prove it to anyone."

"Moreover, the Russian leadership has never asked us this question– about our participation in the armed conflict. We are not planning to participate in this special operation in Ukraine. There is no such need."

Details: Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army is covering the state border from Brest to Mozyr to "prevent radicals and weapons from entering the country."

