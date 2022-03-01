Ukrainians urged to pay by card

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 11:12 AM

The President's Office urged Ukrainians to pay for purchases with bank cards if possible, not cash, as it is currently difficult to transport cash around the country.

Rostislav Shurma, the deputy head of the President's Office, posted about this on Facebook.

Rostislav Shurma said: "Dear Ukrainians! Where possible, pay with bank cards, not cash! It is difficult to transport cash around the country today."

Rostislav Shurma continued: "Ukraine's banking system is working and will continue to do so. Reduce risks for yourself, shops and bank cash couriers.

Contribute to victory. Pay by card."

Ekonomichna Pravda