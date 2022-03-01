Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Lyashko denounces Russian medics’ silence and asks them to join protests

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 11:48

Diana Krechetova – 1 March 2022

During the five days of war in Ukraine, 16 children have died at the hands of the Russian invaders and another 45 have been wounded.

Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko has addressed Russian healthcare workers, who have said nothing [about the war] to date, and called on them to openly condemn the war by gathering in their city squares.

"You must still think that there is a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine that has nothing to do with you or your work. That's not true!" – the Minister said.

Lyashko stressed that today our country is suffering not so much from the war, but from terrorism coordinated by President Putin of Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Health argued that the Russian military is:

- shelling peaceful neighbourhoods in our cities

- firing at ambulances

- bombing and destroying Ukrainian hospitals

- blocking the supply of medicines and food to hospitals

- killing children, with 16 already dead and another 45 children with various degrees of injuries rescued by Ukrainian medics.

"But even on the sixth day of the war, you who took the Hippocratic Oath and promised to ‘live your life and your art cleanly and flawlessly’ are simply watching your leader’s actions create a humanitarian disaster," Viktor Lyashko said.

He also warned Russia’s medical community that if they do not show solidarity with their Ukrainian colleagues and do not condemn the death of innocent citizens, they will soon feel the full range of sanctions imposed by the world community.

A reminder: Lyashko has called on the World Health Organisation and other UN agencies to stop any cooperation and exchange of information with Russia.

According to the Minister of Health, silence will cost Russian doctors and ordinary citizens, as they will lose:

- life-saving medicines from the world’s leading manufacturers

- opportunities to publish in international scientific journals

- opportunities to participate in international conferences

- opportunities to exchange experiences [with colleagues abroad] and to participate in the research and development of healthcare innovations.

"You will look into the eyes of your patients, whom you will not be able to help, and ask yourself: why did I not come out on the streets to stop the war on 24 or 25 February, or on 1 March?

If this suits you, then continue to ignore the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

If not, and if you want to continue to dedicate your life to those values which once made you choose this profession – helping humanity – and if you have in your heart what is in every Ukrainian doctor’s heart, then take to the streets and squares of your cities.

Condemn the war openly! Don’t be afraid! Tell your patients the truth. Help us Ukrainians to save the world!" said the Ukrainian Minister of Health.

A reminder that at 5am on 24 February Russia began a full-scale war against Ukraine. Unfortunately, losses are inevitable on both sides. At the same time, no hospital in Ukraine has closed and the medical system continues to operate.

In addition, the Ministry of Health is encouraging foreign doctors to come and work in Ukrainian healthcare institutions.

Ordinary citizens can also help to save our military and civilians by donating blood. You can sign up to donate through the DonorUA platform.

