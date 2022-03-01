The mayor of Chernihiv announced a prize for a destroyed equipment and killed occupiers

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1 2022, 11:55 AM

The mayor of Chernihiv Vladislav Atroshchenko announced an award for the destruction of enemy equipment and the neutralisation of the occupiers in the city.

Source: Atroshchenko on Facebook

Direct speech: "Personal prize from me for a burnt combat vehicle - 150000 UAH, armoured combat vehicle - 200000, a tank - 250000, captured or killed racist-fascist occupiers $300 for each."

He also called on residents to organise themselves and help defend the city in every possible way.

What preceded: On Tuesday, Belarusian troops entered the territory of Chernihiv region.