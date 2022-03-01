All Sections
Ukrainians will be provided with a million food kits - Minister

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 11:04

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy together with the Ministry of Social Policy has developed a plan to provide food to all those who need help during the war.

This statement was made by the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Roman Leshchenko.

Ukrainian food producers and Ukrainian businesses will provide 1 million people from vulnerable categories with food kits.

The kits consist of a variety of cereals, cereal flakes, ready-made breakfast cereals, meat, canned meat and vegetables, pasta, sugar, condensed milk, oil, and biscuits.

Leshchenko called on all food producers to join the initiative.

Manufacturers can fill out a form online using this link .

Dozens of manufacturers have already joined the cause. The first food trucks have already left for the capital and the villages in the war zone.

"People with disabilities, elderly people living alone, large families, other people from less mobile categories and social institutions will receive the products. Regional social services find out what citizens need and deliver the kits to recipients," the statement said.

