Zelensky: "After the attack on the centre of Kharkiv, Russia is a terrorist state"

ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 12:34 PM

President Vladimir Zelensky stressed that Russia had become a terrorist state after a missile strike on Freedom Square in Kharkiv.

Source: Zelensky, in his video address

Zelensky's direct speech: "Kharkiv. Bombardment by a missile. On the largest square in Europe- Freedom Square. Dozens of victims. This is what the Ukrainian people woke up to this morning. The rocket fired at Kharkiv’s central square is an outright, undisguised terror. After that, Russia is a terrorist state. No-one will forgive. No-one will forget."