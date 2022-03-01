Enemy column likely to advance towards Kryvyi Rih

Alyona Mazurenko — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 1:48 PM

The Head of Kryvyi Rig Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul warned that Russian military vehicles were seen moving near Bashtanka, likely in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Mr. Vilkul’s Facebook

Quote: "Movement of a large enemy column spotted near Bashtanka.

"Their possible is to move towards Kryvyi Rih.

"I am asking all business to let their staff go home, and everyone to watch closely for more information and be prepared to move to shelters.".

Details: Vilkul asked that people remain calm and do not panic, but to abide by his request within the next hour.

Background: Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Zelensky and an important industrial centre in the south of Ukraine.