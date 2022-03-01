Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Enemy column likely to advance towards Kryvyi Rih

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:48

Alyona Mazurenko — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 1:48 PM

The Head of Kryvyi Rig Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul warned that Russian military vehicles were seen moving near Bashtanka, likely in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Mr. Vilkul’s Facebook

Quote: "Movement of a large enemy column spotted near Bashtanka.

"Their possible is to move towards Kryvyi Rih.

"I am asking all business to let their staff go home, and everyone to watch closely for more information and be prepared to move to shelters.".

Details: Vilkul asked that people remain calm and do not panic, but to abide by his request within the next hour.

Background: Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Zelensky and an important industrial centre in the south of Ukraine.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News