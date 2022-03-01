Ukrainian developers suspend mandatory payments for purchased housing

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:34

Ukrainian development companies KAN Development, Stolitsa Group, Saga Development and others are suspending requirements for all current payments related to the payment of purchased housing in their projects.

KAN Development announced the suspension of payment requirements and the removal of fines and penalties for three months.

Advertisement:

Stolitsa Group also announced the possibility of suspending instalment payments for the purchase of housing.

SAGA Development is suspending payments for purchased apartments and cancelling fines and penalties for this period.