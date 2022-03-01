Russian military aircraft that was striking at Kharkiv brought down

In Kharkiv, the Russian aircraft that dropped a bomb on a residential building killing 8 people, has been brought down.

Source: Head of the Novobavarsky District Administration (ed. — Kharkiv city district), Tetyana Tsybulnyk, in a comment to Suspilne TV

Details: According to Tsybulnyk, the aircraft crashed near the "Losk" market.

This was the aircraft from which the bomb was dropped on a residential building on Novobavarsky Avenue, where the rescue operation continues. According to preliminary information, the bomb killed 8 people and injured 8 more.