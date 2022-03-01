All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service publishes guidelines on dealing with infiltrators

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:52
The Security Service of Ukraine has published the guidelines for how to behave during an encounter with the enemy's infiltrators.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: In particular, the guidelines note that invaders have a characteristic accent and are not good at orienting themselves. They take photos and videos and draw targets [for airstrikes on surfaces]. They also ask to use people's phones to make a phone call.

The Security Service advises Ukrainians to note the enemy's distinctive features, to not show their documents to the enemy and not to give them directions if asked. Moreover, Ukrainians should report these encounters to law enforcement or territorial defence forces.

