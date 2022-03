‘Casualties of war’ new Google search trend in Russia

Ukrainska Pravda — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:56

Since the start of the war there has been a spike in Google searches for "killed in action" and "casualties" in the remote regions of Russia.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Since 24 February, the number of Google searches in Russia for "killed in action", "casualties", and "captured" have significantly increased.

As of 1 March, the most popular search is "killed in action".

The highest number of searches for "killed in action" are seen in Kalmykiya, Kazabrdino-Balkariya, the Jewish Autonomous Republic, North Ossetia, Karachayevo-Cherkessiya, Altay, Ingushetia, Stavropol Region, Pskov Oblast, Amur Oblast, Penza, Kursk, Kostroma Oblasts, Adygea, Kemerovo Oblast, Dagestan, Volgograd Oblast, Krasnodar Region, Rostov Oblast, Mordovia, and Komi.