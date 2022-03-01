Zelenskyy asks Scholz to close sky over Ukraine

TUESDAY, 1 MARCH , 2022, 4:07 p.m.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to European Truth, he announced the details on his Twitter.

"We spoke about Russia's shelling of residential neighbourhoods in Ukrainian cities during peace talks. I emphasised the need to close the sky over Ukraine. The work on Ukraine's accession to the EU needs to be accelerated," he wrote.

As a reminder:

On February 29th, Zelensky gave a remote speech to the European Parliament, calling on the EU to provide Ukraine with all the necessary support and pathway to membership.

Meanwhile, the European Court of Human Rights has issued a ruling ordering the Russian Federation to stop attacks and bombings on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.