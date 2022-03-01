300 tanks on Belarus border. Russians preparing a provocation

ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 18:05

According to Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Russia is preparing a provocation to justify the advance of Belarusian troops into Ukraine. There are about 300 tanks currently built up on the border of Ukraine.

Source: HUR intelligence service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "According to available intelligence, there are now about 300 Belarusian tanks near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The convoy has not yet crossed the border and is waiting on the route Pinsk - Ivanovo - Drahichyn (approximately 30 km from the State Border of Ukraine).

Russia is expected to carry out a deliberate provocation to justify the planned attack by Belarusian troops. "