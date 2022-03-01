Kharkiv factory hit by airstrike

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:06

Russian troops executed an airstrike on a Kharkiv factory that manufactures lifting and transport equipment, resulting in death and injuries.

Source: Ukrains’ka Pravda correspondent

Details: As a result of the enemy’s actions, both part of the manufacturing plant on Novo-Bavarsky Street and the building across the street from it were destroyed. Windows shattered in five adjacent houses.

According to preliminary data, children and women are among the victims of this attack.

Territorial defence fighters are guarding the site of the attack.

The victims are being sheltered in the nearest kindergarten and school.