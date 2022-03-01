Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
How to donate money to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:07

For 6 days now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been heroically defending the country from a full-scale war waged by Russia.

If you want to help the Ukrainian military defeat the enemy, you can do so quickly online.

The State Special Communications Service has collected bank payment details and cryptocurrency address where donors can send funds.

How to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In Ukraine:

Use the Dia app: the main screen now shows an option to donate to the army.

Use Ukraine’s Portmone e-wallet system.

Via bank transfer to:

  • A dedicated account at the National Bank of Ukraine
  • Monobank
  • Privat24 from a Bonus+ account
  • Alfa-Bank

Outside of Ukraine:

By cryptocurrency to the following wallet addresses:

  • BTC: 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P
  • ETH and USDT (erc20): 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14
  • TRX and USDT (trc20): TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy
  • DOT: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv
  • SOL:  66pJhhESDjdeBBDdkKmxYYd7q6GUggYPWjxpMKNX39KV.

