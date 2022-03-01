All Sections
European Parliament recommends Ukraine be granted EU candidate status

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:40

TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 18:40

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a resolution urging EU member states to work towards granting Ukraine candidate status.

This was reported by Evropeyska Pravda

The resolution was approved by 637 votes in favour; only 13 MEPs voted against, and 26 abstained.

The resolution condemns Russia's war against Ukraine, demands that Russia withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory, and calls on EU institutions to work towards granting Ukraine EU candidate status.

The European Parliament does not have the power to take any decisions regarding the process of candidate status and that of joining the EU. These decisions are entirely within the competence of the EU member states.

The European Parliament's voice is a recommendation, and its position remains the same: that, for many years, it has recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status and start accession negotiations.

Discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, MEPs voiced unwavering support for Ukraine and its efforts to join the European community.

In his speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to provide Ukraine with all the necessary support and prospective membership.

