Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Lukashenko asked Putin for military equipment

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:48

Kateryna Tyschenko — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:48

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide Belarus with a S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system and other military equipment.

Source: Lukashenko, quoted by BELTA

Quote: "As it turned out, we do not have enough military equipment. We have sufficient military personnel. As for equipment, not so much.

I turned to Putin, so that we receive, in addition to the S-400 located in Gomel Oblast, an S-400 that will be placed a bit further west of Minsk, so that not only Minsk is covered."

Details: Belarus has anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft missiles S-300PS, Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S missile systems. According to Lukashenko, the country’s anti-aircraft systems, among others, protect the Belarusian nuclear plant. However, considering the situation, the country’s western flanks had to be strengthened, he said.

According to Lukashenko, S-400 Triumph is a very good piece of weaponry.

"We are waiting for it to be sent here. Also other equipment that we need to cover [our western flank] here. This is our future participation in this operation, what we are doing now as well," – said he.

Lukashenko reiterated that no military detachment of Belarusian Armed Forces had left its headquarters, however, he confirmed their readiness to be deployed.

"They are ready. Everyone is ready. And if we need to mobilise, we have verified all lists – within 2-3 days, we will mobilise as the total wartime [demands] all of our detachments that need to be mobilised," – said he.

Background: The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that Belarus was not planning to join Russia’s war against Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Lukashenko, Belarus’ anti-aircraft systems were on standby to prevent any "stabs in the back" of the Russian forces.

However, the press service of Ukraine’s North operational command stated that Belarusian troops had been observed on the territory of the Chernihiv Oblast for the past three days.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News