After the TV tower attack, digital broadcasting of 8 channels has already been restored
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:53
Ukraine has already resumed digital broadcasting on 8 channels after a Russian strike hit the Kyiv TV tower.
Source: Deputy Head of the President’s office Kirill Tymoshenko
Details: He said that the following channels have resumed broadcasting:
UA Pershiy
Rada
1 + 1
Ukraina
ICTV
STB
Inter
Ukraina24
Background: A Russian strike hit the Kyiv TV tower. 5 people were killed.