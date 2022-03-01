After the TV tower attack, digital broadcasting of 8 channels has already been restored

TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 6:53 PM

Ukraine has already resumed digital broadcasting on 8 channels after a Russian strike hit the Kyiv TV tower.

Source: Deputy Head of the President’s office Kirill Tymoshenko

Details: He said that the following channels have resumed broadcasting:

UA Pershiy

Rada

1 + 1

Ukraina

ICTV

STB

Inter

Ukraina24

Background: A Russian strike hit the Kyiv TV tower. 5 people were killed.