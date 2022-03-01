Canada bans Russian vessels from entering its ports and inland waters

Evropeyska Pravda - TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022, 19:22

Canada is closing its waters and ports to ships owned or registered in Russia. This was reported by Evropeyska Pravda.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Russia should be held accountable for invading Ukraine and that Canada would continue to take punitive measures.

"Russia must be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian waters and ports to Russian-owned or registered ships. We will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The ban is expected to take effect later this week due to orders issued under the Special Economic Measures Act, the Canadian government said in a statement.

Canada has already closed its airspace to Russian aircraft and is sending anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine.

Canada has also announced a barrage of sanctions and banned all crude oil imports from Russia.