Zelenskyy talks to Biden

Alyona Mazurenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 19:35

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked to the President of the United States Joe Biden about US leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence aid for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s Twitter

In Zelenskyy’s words: "I just talked to the President of the United States. We discussed American leadership with regards to the anti-Russian sanctions and defence aid for Ukraine.

We have to stop the aggressor as soon as possible. I am grateful for the support!"