In Trostyanets the occupiers hit a house and their military equipment is on the streets

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 1 March 2022, 21:22

Russian occupiers hit a house in Trostyanets, in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region - information about the victims is being clarified.

Source: Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Telegram.

Zhyvytskyi said: "Today the Russian occupiers aimed at a residential building.

There is damage to communication networks. Due to the difficult situation and street fighting, repairs are not yet underway. There is currently no way to restore the Internet to the community.

Information about the victims is being clarified."

Zhyvytskyi said: "In addition, the enemy has used the chocolate factory in Trostyanets as a base for refuelling its military equipment."

Russians are going from house to house and destroying property.

The Head of the Regional State Administration said: "Enemy military equipment has taken over the city streets. A large amount of Russian equipment is based at the seized railway station." 

