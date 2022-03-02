Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
The invaders are bombing Zhytomyr: they hit a house near the hospital

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 00:35

Mazurenko Alyona - Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 23:58

The invaders’ aerial bomb hit an apartment building near the hospital in Zhytomyr.

Source: Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn, State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ad verbatim: "An air bomb just hit an apartment building on Saburova Street near our Pavlusenko Hospital. There were several bombs. The house was completely destroyed. All windows and doors in the hospital were completely smashed.

We are collecting data on the number of victims. Firefighters, Ministry of Internal Affairs and everyone who is not indifferent to Zhytomyr are working on the spot. "

Details: Rescuers reported that the airstrike previously damaged 10 private homes (3 of them caught fire) and damaged windows in the city hospital.

Two people were killed and three were injured, according to the preliminary estimates.

Most likely there are people under the rubble of damaged private houses.

Rescuers are currently dismantling the blockages and extinguishing the fire.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko reported in Telegram that the attack was carried out from the territory of Belarus with a "Calibr" cruise missile. According to him, the enemies targeted the base of the 95th Brigade in Zhytomyr.

