Austria will provide Ukraine with fuel, helmets and body armour

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 March 2022, 03:30
The Austrian Federal Government will provide Ukraine with fuel, helmets, tactical vests and will send humanitarian aid convoys.

Source: Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria, Vasyl Hymynets’, after meeting Chancellor of Austria, in Facebook

Hymynets’, Ad verbatim: "I met with the Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. I was assured that Austria is on Ukraine's side and will continue to provide support and practical assistance to the courageous Ukrainian people.

Among the latest decisions of the Federal Government is the decision to supply fuel, helmets and bulletproof vests, and humanitarian aid delivery. "

