State Border Guard Service: The border with the EU and Moldova less congested

Anastasia Kalatur - Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 04:25

The flow of citizens towards Ukraine's border with the EU and Moldova has decreased.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Ad verbatim: "There is a decrease in the flow of citizens through the western part of the state border, i.e., the border of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova. The level of congestion at checkpoints is also decreasing."



Details: Citizens are advised to choose less crowded checkpoints for faster crossing. Relevant information can be obtained from the Western Regional Office of the Western Border (Zakhidnyy kordon)