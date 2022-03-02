Moscow police detains children protesting war against Ukraine

Anastasiya Kalatur – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:25 AM

In Moscow, police have detained two women and their small children who were holding anti-war signs when they came to lay flowers in front of the Ukrainian embassy.

Source: Alexandra Arkhipova, Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Civil Economy and Civil Service, on Facebook and Meduza

In Arkhipova’s words: "Kateryna Zavizion and her friend Olga Alter and their children (Sofia Gladkova,7; Lisa Gladkova, 11; Gosha Petrov, 11; Matviy Petrov, 9; and David Petrov, 7), went to lay flowers at the Ukrainian embassy on 1 March.

The children made a sign and went with their mothers. All of them were detained by the police; they were first kept in a police van, then brought to the Presnenskiy police department."

Details: It is now known that both women and their children were left to spend the night at the police station. Arkhipova wrote that the mothers’ phones were taken away and they were threatened with losing custody of their children. According to Arkhipova, they have all now been released, but they are "awaiting trial and fines".