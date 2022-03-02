Bashtanka residents capture and burn enemy’s Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile complex

OLHA HLUSCHENKO — Середа, 2 березня 2022, 08:34 AM



The Head of Dnipro City State Administration, Borys Filatov, has said that Bashtanka residents in the Mykolayiv region captured and burned the enemy’s "infamous" Pantsir S-1 unit [a self-propelled close-range anti-aircraft gun and missile unit].

Source: Filatov on Telegram

Quote: "…Bashtanka villagers, without knowing it, captured and burned a state-of-the-art Pantsir S-1 unit worth $15 million.

The troops from the "Victory nation" were running away across the Ukrainian fields, like rats."