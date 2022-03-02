Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine's General Staff reports Russian losses as of the seventh day of war

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:40

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces  reports that, as of the seventh day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian occupier, its losses have amounted to 5,840.

Source: Summary of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: It is stated that the data are being refined because the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

Therefore, the total estimated losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.03 are:

personnel - 5840 people

aircraft - 30 units,

helicopters - 31 units,

tanks - up to 211,

armoured combat vehicles - 862,

artillery systems - 85,

air defence resources - 9,

MLRS - 40,

fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational and tactical level - 3,

light speed boats - 2 units,

automotive equipment - 355.

