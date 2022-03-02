Zelenskyy makes call-out to join to the anti-Putin coalition

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2nd 2022, 10:19

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called on countries not to remain neutral and join the anti-war coalition.

Source: Zelenskyy's video speech

Zelenskyy said: "During this time we have united the European Union on a new level. Stronger than formal. Stronger than cross-state…

Six days of war has been like thirty years. That is why the European Union is saying "yes" to us. We have started a special expedited joining procedure. Our diplomats and our friends are uniting the world for the sake of Ukraine and peace. Neutral Switzerland has supported EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs, officials, the state itself and companies. Once again: neutral Switzerland! So what are the other countries waiting for? Our anti-war coalition has already been joined by the countries that Moscow relied on a week ago. This is an extraordinary result. People can't stay neutral now!"

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Russia is suffering global losses in the meantime - the Russian flag is banned from sports competitions, modern culture will be closed to Russians, banks are disconnected from the global system.

The President reminded us that "Russian mothers are losing their children in a foreign country." Zelenskyy recalled that 6,000 Russian invaders had been killed in six days of the war in Ukraine.