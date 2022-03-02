All Sections
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:35

Russian media report that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which attacked our country, have not been cancelled – but their timing is being shifted.

Source: ТАSS, citing a source close to the negotiations

Direct quote from the source’s contact: "They are not cancelled, the time has shifted, there will be official information coming soon".

Background: 

  • On 1 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that before the ceasefire negotiations began, the Russian invaders must stop rocket and air strikes on civilians in Ukrainian cities.
  • In the evening of 28 February, Turkish President Redzhep Taiip Erdogan called the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and attempts to negotiate the ceasefire.
  • On 28 February, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met near the Pripyat River in the border areas of the Homel region of Belarus. According to Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the delegation and adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the parties found common ground on a possible ceasefire and how it could be implemented, but they should meet again regarding its practical implementation on the border of Poland and Belarus.
  • On 1 March, the President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokaiev, offered his mediation in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

