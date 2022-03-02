Humanitarian aid sent to Bucha from Kyiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:43

Kyiv has sent humanitarian aid to the city of Bucha, which is defending against Russian troops on the outskirts of Kiev.

Source: Vitaliy Klychko, Major of Kyiv, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Klichko’s quote: "Medicines, bandages, hygiene products and baby food have been sent to the citizens of Bucha, which is devastating and destroying the enemy. I would like to thank the Red Cross which delivered the necessary aid sent by Kyiv.

And I would like to stress:

I am proud to be Ukrainian! I have never seen such unity, patriotism and courage shown by Ukrainians today in any other country I have been to.

The way Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and many other cities and villages in Ukraine are holding up, while the enemy is trying to destroy them with fire and tanks! You are heroes!"