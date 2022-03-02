Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Humanitarian aid sent to Bucha from Kyiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:43

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:43

Kyiv has sent humanitarian aid to the city of Bucha, which is defending against Russian troops on the outskirts of Kiev.

Source: Vitaliy Klychko, Major of Kyiv, on Telegram

Klichko’s quote: "Medicines, bandages, hygiene products and baby food have been sent to the citizens of Bucha, which is devastating and destroying the enemy. I would like to thank the Red Cross which delivered the necessary aid sent by Kyiv.

And I would like to stress:

I am proud to be Ukrainian! I have never seen such unity, patriotism and courage shown by Ukrainians today in any other country I have been to.

The way Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and many other cities and villages in Ukraine are holding up, while the enemy is trying to destroy them with fire and tanks! You are heroes!"

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News