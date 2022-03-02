At least four people killed and nine injured in the morning shelling in Kharkiv

VALENTINA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2, 2022, 12:12

After the morning shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops, rescuers have pulled people out of the rubble: 4 people are currently known to be dead.

Source: Head of the Press Service of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Region Yevhen Vasylenko

Details: Emergency rescue operations are underway in administrative buildings after the morning enemy rocket attack on Kharkiv.

So far, 10 people have been rescued from the rubble.

Up to now, 4 are known to be dead and 9 injured.

21 SES equipment units and 90 staff are working on site. The rescue operation continues.