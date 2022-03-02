“I will pray for you”: Russian soldier captired in Ukraine talks to wife

Valentyna Romanenko – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:33

The Security Service of Ukraine would like to point out that Ukrainian defenders are not only destroying Russian troops, but are also destroying their stereotypes.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: In a video released by the security service, an injured Russian soldier confesses to his wife that he did not expect such treatment from the Ukrainian people.

He is the only survivor from the entire platoon of Russian invaders, the Security Service notes. When he was found, he was rescued, underwent surgery and treated in a humane way.

"I will pray for you, people, I will be grateful to you my whole life" the Russian soldier’s wife assured Ukrainians.

The aggressor asked his wife to get in touch with the military unit leadership and tell the truth about the atrocities committed by the Russian Federation and the genocide against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Quote: "Please share this video! Let relatives of the Russian "liberators" know where their sons and husbands are "serving" and whom they are killing.

Because only death or lead await the invaders in Ukraine."