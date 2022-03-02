Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:36

Alyona Mazurenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:36

The Russian President’s press secretary, Dmitriy Peskov, has stated that Vladimir Putin was continuously receiving information about Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine, however, the Kremlin could not provide casualty figures. According to Peskov, this is the prerogative of Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

Source: Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov also avoided questions on whether the Kremlin had any information on the number of civilian casualties. "You would have to ask the army for that," he said.

Furthermore, Peskov said that the Russian delegation was waiting for the negotiators from Kyiv at the talks on the evening of 2 March but did not name the place where the negotiations were to take place.

Quote: "Our delegation will be on site late this afternoon and will be waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators. Our delegation is prepared to continue the dialogue tonight.".

Peskov reiterated that Ukraine needed to be "saved from neo-nazis".

Quote: "You must be aware that there is a large number of militarised groups of a nationalistic nature: Banderites, plain nationalists, batallions and so on. Obviously, we have to get rid of them… They are true neo-Nazis. These are the same people who just eight years ago, in 2014, started simply killing their own people; who started shelling, shooting, torturing people in the south-east of Ukraine…

"When the war started, when war crimes began to be committed, at that time, unfortunately, we did not see such unity in the West, no-one saw it. And for some reason, Members of the European Parliament did not think to rise in protest against the killing of those people in the south-east of the country. Well, unfortunately, someone has to punish those people."

Why this is important: Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all Ukrainians have united against the invaders. Volunteers are supporting the Ukrainian army and civilians. The Russian invasion is not only resisted by the armed forces, but by the entire people of Ukraine. 

The war against Russian occupation has turned into a people’s war. At the same time, Russia’s actions in Ukraine are starting to resemble the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News