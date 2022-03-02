All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:36
Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

Alyona Mazurenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:36

The Russian President’s press secretary, Dmitriy Peskov, has stated that Vladimir Putin was continuously receiving information about Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine, however, the Kremlin could not provide casualty figures. According to Peskov, this is the prerogative of Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

Source: Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov also avoided questions on whether the Kremlin had any information on the number of civilian casualties. "You would have to ask the army for that," he said.

Furthermore, Peskov said that the Russian delegation was waiting for the negotiators from Kyiv at the talks on the evening of 2 March but did not name the place where the negotiations were to take place.

Quote: "Our delegation will be on site late this afternoon and will be waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators. Our delegation is prepared to continue the dialogue tonight.".

Peskov reiterated that Ukraine needed to be "saved from neo-nazis".

Quote: "You must be aware that there is a large number of militarised groups of a nationalistic nature: Banderites, plain nationalists, batallions and so on. Obviously, we have to get rid of them… They are true neo-Nazis. These are the same people who just eight years ago, in 2014, started simply killing their own people; who started shelling, shooting, torturing people in the south-east of Ukraine…

"When the war started, when war crimes began to be committed, at that time, unfortunately, we did not see such unity in the West, no-one saw it. And for some reason, Members of the European Parliament did not think to rise in protest against the killing of those people in the south-east of the country. Well, unfortunately, someone has to punish those people."

Why this is important: Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all Ukrainians have united against the invaders. Volunteers are supporting the Ukrainian army and civilians. The Russian invasion is not only resisted by the armed forces, but by the entire people of Ukraine. 

The war against Russian occupation has turned into a people’s war. At the same time, Russia’s actions in Ukraine are starting to resemble the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: