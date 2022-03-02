Head of Sumy region has made agreement with the Russians: troops do not enter the city, Ukrainians do not shoot

ROMAN PETRENKO — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 13:53

Head of the regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi has reported on the negotiations with Russian troops in Konotop, following which the Russians have promised not to enter the region.

Source: Zhyvytskyi on Telegram

Zhyvytskyi said: "My representative negotiated with the Russians in Konotop for 12 minutes. I was on speakerphone during the conversation.

The agreement is as follows: a change of authority will not be discussed; the enemy is also interested in the order of law. Troops will not enter. The Ukrainian flag remains.

There is an agreement that as of now we will not shoot them, and there won’t be any mutual provocations. They remain at their positions; we will ensure free passage of public and service transport, ambulances, humanitarian aid vehicles, food cargos.

Details: Zhyvytskyi promised that new checkpoints will be established deeper in Konotop.

In the video Konotop’s mayor discusses with the people their readiness to fight. He emphasises that there is ‘artillery targeting them’.