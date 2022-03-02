Russian troops bomb brewery in Luhansk Region, kill a man

ROMAN PETRENKO — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 3:12 P.M.

Russian invaders have shelled the Lisichansk beer factory, killing a civilian.

Source: Sergei Gaidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration

Gaidai’s quote: "The Russian invaders have shelled the Lisichansk beer factory, a very strategic facility.

One civilian was killed.

They are indiscriminate; wherever they hit, civilians suffer."

Details: It is reported that the plant is now being cleared of debris.