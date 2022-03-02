Russian troops bomb brewery in Luhansk Region, kill a man
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 14:12
ROMAN PETRENKO
Russian invaders have shelled the Lisichansk beer factory, killing a civilian.
Source: Sergei Gaidai, head of the Luhansk regional military administration
Gaidai’s quote: "The Russian invaders have shelled the Lisichansk beer factory, a very strategic facility.
One civilian was killed.
They are indiscriminate; wherever they hit, civilians suffer."
Details: It is reported that the plant is now being cleared of debris.