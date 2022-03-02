Russia prepares provocation at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainska Pravda — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:40

The Russian invaders are preparing provocation at the Belarus-Ukraine border from the territory of Ukraine.

Source: sources in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Several options are being considered, including a potential shelling of border points by saboteurs wearing Ukrainian army uniforms, missile strikes on Belarusian cities, and blowing up the oil refinery in Mozyr, Gomel Oblast.