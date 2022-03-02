All Sections
Ukrainian football player Yaroslav Rakitskyi leaves Russian Club “Zenit”

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 16:51
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 17:51

Former national team defender Yaroslav Rakitskyi has left Russia's "Zenit" football club a week after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Zenit's website

Details: The club reports that Rakitskyi spoke of a "difficult family situation" and asked for early termination of his contract. In response, the Russians wished Rakitskyi and his family and friends well.

"Zenit" thanked Rakitskyi for his "professional and passionate attitude to the game."

Note: Rakitskyi played 108 matches for the Russian club, scoring 7 goals.

Reminder: In January 2019, during the 5th year of Russian aggression, Rakitskyi moved to the Russian league and became a player at "Zenit". He has not been called up to the national team since then.

