Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukrainian football player Yaroslav Rakitskyi leaves Russian Club “Zenit”

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 17:51

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 17:51

Former national team defender Yaroslav Rakitskyi has left Russia's "Zenit" football club a week after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Zenit's website

Details: The club reports that Rakitskyi spoke of a "difficult family situation" and asked for early termination of his contract. In response, the Russians wished Rakitskyi and his family and friends well.

"Zenit" thanked Rakitskyi for his "professional and passionate attitude to the game."

Note: Rakitskyi played 108 matches for the Russian club, scoring 7 goals.

Reminder: In January 2019, during the 5th year of Russian aggression, Rakitskyi moved to the Russian league and became a player at "Zenit". He has not been called up to the national team since then.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News