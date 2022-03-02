Lavrov names new objective of ‘operation’ in Ukraine

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 18:34

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, says that the objective of the so-called 'operation' in Ukraine is to identify specific types of offensive weapons and ensure that they will never be deployed in Ukraine.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: Lavrov has called a statement by President Vladimir Zelenskyy in which he signals his desire to receive security guarantees from Russia as a positive step, and claims that Russia is ready to discuss this issue during the second round of talks with Ukraine.

The invader's Foreign Minister has also stated that Ukraine "must go through the denazification procedure, as Germany did in the past."