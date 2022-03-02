Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Kherson Mayor comes to agreement with invaders on how to keep city alive

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:53

According to Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev, during a visit from "armed visitors" to the city administration, an agreement was reached on how the city would function in the event of an occupation. However, the mayor denies that his counterpart in these talks were the Russian invaders.

Source: Kolykhayev on Facebook

Quote: "These were not negotiations or anything like that, which is what the rumours say. No one made any agreement with me. However it is true that there were armed visitors in the city administration today. Me and my team are peaceful civilians, we were not armed and did not engage in aggressive behaviour on our side. We demonstrated that we work to ensure the city can function and to neutralise the effects of the invasion."

Details: Not once did Kolykhayev indicate who his interlocutors were. Neither did he mention Russia in his post. At the same time, he added that there are no Ukrainian troops in the city at present.

He reached an agreement with the "armed visitors" about keeping the curfew from 8pm until 6am. The city can only be entered during the day, and only by vehicles carrying food and medication supplies and to satisfy other needs of the city.

Public transport will also start operating again in Kherson. Employees of bakeries, shops, pharmacies, and other critical infrastructures, will be able to use it to get to work.

Pedestrians are allowed to walk either alone or in pairs. Kolykhayev also stressed that people "should not provoke the military, and should stop at their first demand and avoid confrontation."

Cars have to be driven in the city at minimum speed. Drivers have to be ready to have their vehicles searched whenever they are driving.

At the same time, Kolykhayev noted that the city flag is still the Ukrainian flag. In order for this to remain so, all of the aforementioned requirements will have to be met.

Earlier: A few hours earlier, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev asked journalists to help prevent a humanitarian crisis in the city.

It was reported that Russian invaders and sabotage groups have already been seen in various districts of Kherson, and Russian military equipment was positioned in front of the building of the regional state administration.

