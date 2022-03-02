Venediktova reports on detention of 10 Russian invaders
DENIS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:01
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has reported that prosecutors have taken 10 Russian aggressors into custody.
Source: Venediktova's Facebook page
Venediktova's direct speech: "Prosecutors carry out the functions of an investigative judge– we took 10 invaders into custody in the Kyiv region.
We provide justice under martial law– where courts cannot work, the work of investigative judges is done by prosecutors".
Details: Ukrainian defenders have captured a tank commander of a separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade, as well as ordinary soldiers, while defending local positions.
They are suspected of infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability.
Investigators are establishing the entire vertical of the illegal instructions of the military command of the Russian aggressors.
Background:
- Earlier on March 2, the Russian defence ministry admitted that they had casualties among the occupying forces in Ukraine, but significantly downplayed the true number of dead and wounded.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Putin has been briefed on Russian troop losses in Ukraine but could not comment.
- The president's office believes that the occupying forces are demoralised. The adviser to the OP head, Oleksiy Arestovych, claims that the military are fleeing en masse to the border with Russia and Belarus or surrendering as prisoners.