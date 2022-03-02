Venediktova reports on detention of 10 Russian invaders

DENIS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:01

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has reported that prosecutors have taken 10 Russian aggressors into custody.

Source: Venediktova's Facebook page

Venediktova's direct speech: "Prosecutors carry out the functions of an investigative judge– we took 10 invaders into custody in the Kyiv region.

We provide justice under martial law– where courts cannot work, the work of investigative judges is done by prosecutors".

Details: Ukrainian defenders have captured a tank commander of a separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade, as well as ordinary soldiers, while defending local positions.

They are suspected of infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability.

Investigators are establishing the entire vertical of the illegal instructions of the military command of the Russian aggressors.

Background: